New Maruti Brezza Bookings: Maruti Suzuki has started booking for the upcoming new version of its compact SUV Brezza on Monday. Customers can book the new Brezza from any of the company's Arena showrooms or its website with an initial payment of Rs 11,000. The new Brezza will be launched with new-age technology and connected features like an electric sunroof.

What will be new in 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza

The new Maruti Brezza will replace the popular Vitara Brezza compact SUV that hit the market in 2016. For the new Brezza, the company will remove the prefix "Vitara" from its name.

According to sources, the new Brezza will be built on the same platform as the previous version but will get all-new body panels and interiors. The teaser image of Maruti Suzuki shows new styling with an angular headlamp design and stylish daytime running lights.

Past spy shots have revealed styling for the new Brezza and the SUV gets a new grille, bumper, headlamps, and bonnet with a flatter nose. At the rear, the tailgate is all-new with a wraparound tail-lamp horizontally. Viewed from the side, the new Brezza will get a floating roof effect, which makes the SUV look taller than its sub-four-meter length.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Interior and Features

Like the new Baleno, the new dashboard design of the Brezza will see major changes in its interior. Maruti Suzuki has already confirmed a sunroof. Will be a first for any Maruti Suzuki compact SUV.

Apart from this, features like a 9-inch touchscreen, cruise control, automatic climate control, and heads-up display can be seen on its high variant. The new Brezza will get not one, but two touchscreen infotainment options, with an 8-inch unit from the outgoing Vitara Brezza in the mid-spec trims.

To Compete With Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger

The new Brezza will be priced with its launch on June 30 and it is expected that the starting price of the new compact SUV will be lower than that of its rivals Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonnet, Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Engine, Gearbox Option

The new K15C engine will be available in Maruti Suzuki Brezza. This engine was introduced with the Ertiga and XL6. This engine generates 103hp and 136Nm and will be mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. Mild-hybrid fuel-saving technology will also be available in this engine.

Maruti Suzuki has confirmed that the new Brezza will come with a 6-speed automatic gearbox on some variants, with Maruti Suzuki set to introduce a CNG-based version in the coming months as well.