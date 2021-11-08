New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India is all set to launch the new Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 in the country. The upcoming hatchback has been completely revamped. It has more premium features now. It is based on a new platform and gets a new engine, which is expected to be more powerful and fuel-efficient. Talking about fuel efficiency, the new Maruti Suzuki Celerio’s mileage will leave you amazed.Also Read - Planning To Buy New Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021? Read This First

The new Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 employs the next-gen K-Series Dual-Jet Dual-VVT petrol engine replacing the outgoing model’s 68hp/90Nm 1.0-litre K10B petrol mill. The hatchback will have both 5-speed MT and 5-speed AMT options. According to several reports, the new Maruti Suzuki Celerio mileage will be close to 26kmpl. Even Maruti Suzuki India is claiming that the new Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 will be the most fuel-efficient petrol car in the country. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Celerio Launch Date Confirmed. All Details Inside

The new Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 is based on the Heartect platform, which is used by several other cars of the automaker, including the popular Maruti Suzuki WagonR. The exteriors and interiors of the upcoming hatchback have been completely redesigned. In profile, the car looks completely different from the model it is replacing. The grille, headlamps, taillamps, front and rear bumpers, and alloy wheels have been refurbished. The cabin boasts features like Smartplay Studio touchscreen infotainment system, multi-function steering wheel, fresh upholstery, and push start/stop button, among others. There are standard safety features like dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, speed alert system and sealbelt reminder. Also Read - New Maruti Suzuki Celerio Bookings Open For Rs 11,000, Claimed To be India's Most Fuel Efficient Petrol Car

We are expecting the new Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 to be longer, wider and taller than the outgoing model. A more generous boot capacity is expected as well. The hatchback will be available in colour options like Arctic White, Silky Silver, Caffeine Brown, Speedy Blue, Solid Fire Red and Glistening Grey.

Although we are expecting the new Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 price to be between Rs 4.75 lakh and Rs 6.25 lakh (ex-showroom), the variant-wise prices will be revealed by Maruti Suzuki India on November 10, 2021, when the hatchback is launched in the country. You can pre-book the new Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 for yourself for a token amount of Rs 11,000 through the Maruti Suzuki Arena dealership or the Maruti Suzuki Arena website.