New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India today opened the bookings for the all-new Maruti Suzuki Celerio. The new-generation hatchback can be booked at any Maruti Suzuki Arena dealership or through the Maruti Suzuki Arena website for an initial amount of Rs 11,000. The automaker is claiming the all-new Maruti Suzuki Celerio to be India's most fuel-efficient petrol car.

The new-generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio boasts Maruti Suzuki India's new design language. It gets 3D organic sculpted design and dynamic characters. The front fascia sports an all-new radiant grille with sharp chrome accents and an aggressive-looking headlamp.

The all-new Maruti Suzuki Celerio employs the next-gen K-Series, Dual-Jet, Dual-VVT petrol engine that gets the segment-first idle start-stop technology. The hatchback is claimed to be the most fuel-efficient petrol car in India.

“Since its launch, Celerio took the market by storm with its unique style and the revolutionary auto gear shift (AGS) technology, that helped democratise the two-pedal technology in the country. Brand Celerio has since then stood for new age technology, modern design, and practicality. Today’s urban, progressive and aspirational customers, look for lively, active and vivid products to match their persona. The all-new Celerio with a new petrol engine, vibrant and stylish design, and with host of segment-first features is an all-rounder. We are confident that the all-new Celerio will once again energise the compact segment,” said Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing and Sales), Maruti Suzuki India.

“Powered by next-gen K-Series, Dual-Jet, Dual-VVT engine with first-in-segment idle start-stop technology, all-new Celerio will be the ‘most fuel-efficient car in India’,” said CV Raman, Chief Technical Officer (Engineering), Maruti Suzuki India.