New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India is gearing up for the new Maruti Suzuki Celerio launch in the country. The pre-bookings for the new-gen hatchback have already begun and you can reserve one for yourself by paying a token amount of Rs 11,000 either at a Maruti Suzuki Arena dealership or through the Maruti Suzuki Arena website. Before the automaker makes any official announcement, the variants and colour options of the new Maruti Suzuki Celerio have leaked online.

According to details shared by Motor Arena on its Twitter handle, the new Maruti Suzuki Celerio will be offered in four variants — LXI, VXI, ZXI and ZXI+. While the LXI trim will have a manual gearbox option only, the VXI, ZXI and ZXI+ trims will come with both manual transmission and automated manual transmission options.

So far as colour options are concerned, the new Maruti Suzuki Celerio will have six — Speedy Blue, Silky Silver, Solid Fire Red, Arctic White, Glistening Grey and Caffeine Brown. All are monotone shades. We will have to wait for an official announcement from Maruti Suzuki India to find out whether the new Celerio will have any dualtone shade or not.

Based on the Heartect platform, the new Maruti Suzuki Celerio has a completely new design and fresh interiors. Also, the older 1.0-litre K10B petrol engine (68hp of max power and 90Nm of peak torque) has been replaced by the next-gen K-Series Dual-Jet Dual-VVT petrol engine, which is expected to be slightly more powerful. The new engine comes with segment-first idle start-stop technology for better fuel efficiency. Even Maruti Suzuki India is claiming the new Celerio to be the most fuel-efficient petrol car in India.

The new Maruti Suzuki Celerio launch in India will take place in November 2021 only. The Maruti Suzuki Celerio price is expected to be between Rs 4.50 lakh and Rs 6.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The new-generation hatchback will take on the likes of the Hyundai Santro and the Tata Tiago.