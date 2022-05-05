Pune: The new Mercedes-Benz C-Class was on Wednesday unveiled in India, just 6 days ahead of its official launch on May 10, 2022. The car lovers must note that the bookings for the new Mercedes-Benz C-Class have already started with Mercedes recently commencing local assembly of the model at its plant at Chakan outside Pune.Also Read - Good News! Audi Set to Unveil New Version of A8 in India, Bookings to Open In Next Few Days

Interestingly, the new Mercedes-Benz C-Class continues with the family design language which is now seen on the new S-Class and the facelifted E-Class before it. Also Read - Russia Ukraine News: Will Car Prices Rise Further? Know Here

The cabin design of the new Mercedes-Benz C-Class is highly inspired by the new S with the portrait style central touchscreen, high set central air-con vents and the free-standing digital instrument cluster. Also Read - BMW Becomes Top Luxury Car Seller In USA For Third Consecutive Year, Beats Lexus, Mercedes

Notably, the new Mercedes-Benz C-Class sits on a 25 mm longer wheelbase than its predecessor with Mercedes saying it has freed up 21mm of additional space with the cabin. After the official launch, the new Mercedes-Benz C-Class will be available with three interior colour options such as Macchiato beige, Sienna Brown and Black paired with either open-pore wood trim with aluminium inserts or a metal weave trim depending on the variant.

On the tech front, the new Mercedes-Benz C-Class gets a 11.9-inch central touchscreen running Mercedes’s latest MBUX system replete with connected tech and voice assistant. Just like the S-Class, the unit offers a degree of customisability. The C 300d gets Mercedes Digital Lights headlamps also featured in the new S-Class.

Other striking features of the new Mercedes-Benz C-Class include dual-zone climate control, rear centre armrest, powered front seats, power adjust steering, a panoramic sunroof and a wireless phone charger at the front.

On its engines front, the new Mercedes-Benz C-Class gets a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol unit developing a strong 201 bhp between 5800-6100 rpm and 300 Nm of peak torque between 1800-4000 rpm. The diesel engine of the new Mercedes-Benz C-Class is a familiar 2.0-litre four-cylinder unit in two states of tune.

Ahead of its official launch, Mercedes said the new Mercedes-Benz C-Class will be available in six exterior colours such as Salatine Grey, Mojave Silver, High-tech Silver, Manufaktur Opalite White, Cavansite Blue and Obsidian Black. Moreover, the C 200 and C 200d will be available in all six shades while the C 300d will be limited to the last three.