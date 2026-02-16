By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
New Meridian Track Edition launched: Key update could surprise buyers!
Jeep India has launched a new Track Edition of the Jeep Meridian with a key cabin update and limited availability. Prices start at ₹35.95 lakh (ex-showroom).
New Delhi: Jeep India has announced the launch of a limited-run Track Edition of the Jeep Meridian in the Indian market. The new version is based on the Meridian Overland variant and introduces cosmetic revisions, interior changes, and a sliding second-row mechanism.
Exterior updates
The Track Edition receives Piano Black treatment across the grille, badges, and exterior moldings, along with 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. It also gets a Dark Espresso-finished grille with Neutral Grey accents, a hood decal, and Track Edition badging to differentiate it from the standard model.
Interior changes
A key functional change is the addition of a 140 mm sliding second row, intended to improve third-row access and cabin flexibility. The interior features dual-tone upholstery with contrast stitching. Dark Espresso accents and Piano Black trim pieces are used across the cabin, along with a leather-wrapped steering wheel and Track Edition branding on interior components and floor mats.
Powertrain and features
The SUV continues with the existing 2.0-litre MultiJet II diesel engine producing 170 hp and 350 Nm, paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission. Buyers can choose between 2WD and 4WD configurations.
Feature highlights remain unchanged compared to the regular Meridian and include a 10.1-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, powered ventilated front seats with memory function, Alpine audio system, and a Level 2 ADAS package with multiple driver assistance functions.
Ownership program and Price
The model is offered with the company’s Jeep Confidence 7 ownership package, which includes extended warranty coverage, roadside assistance, maintenance plans, and related services. Prices start at ₹35.95 lakh (ex-showroom).
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Car and Bike News on India.com.