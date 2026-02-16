Home

New Meridian Track Edition launched: Key update could surprise buyers!

Jeep India has launched a new Track Edition of the Jeep Meridian with a key cabin update and limited availability. Prices start at ₹35.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

New Delhi: Jeep India has announced the launch of a limited-run Track Edition of the Jeep Meridian in the Indian market. The new version is based on the Meridian Overland variant and introduces cosmetic revisions, interior changes, and a sliding second-row mechanism.

Exterior updates

The Track Edition receives Piano Black treatment across the grille, badges, and exterior moldings, along with 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. It also gets a Dark Espresso-finished grille with Neutral Grey accents, a hood decal, and Track Edition badging to differentiate it from the standard model.

Interior changes

A key functional change is the addition of a 140 mm sliding second row, intended to improve third-row access and cabin flexibility. The interior features dual-tone upholstery with contrast stitching. Dark Espresso accents and Piano Black trim pieces are used across the cabin, along with a leather-wrapped steering wheel and Track Edition branding on interior components and floor mats.

Powertrain and features

The SUV continues with the existing 2.0-litre MultiJet II diesel engine producing 170 hp and 350 Nm, paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission. Buyers can choose between 2WD and 4WD configurations.

Feature highlights remain unchanged compared to the regular Meridian and include a 10.1-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, powered ventilated front seats with memory function, Alpine audio system, and a Level 2 ADAS package with multiple driver assistance functions.

Ownership program and Price

The model is offered with the company’s Jeep Confidence 7 ownership package, which includes extended warranty coverage, roadside assistance, maintenance plans, and related services. Prices start at ₹35.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

