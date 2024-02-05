Top Trending Videos

New MG Astor 2024 Launched in India With 5 Big Changes

MG Astor 2024 will be available in the All-new variants- Sprint, Shine, Select, Sharp Pro and Savvy Pro, starting at an attractiveprice of Rs 9.98 lakh (ex-showroom).

Published: February 5, 2024 12:00 PM IST

By ankit dubey | Edited by ankit dubey

India’s first SUV with AI inside MG Astor 2024 will be available in the All-new variants- Sprint, Shine, Select, Sharp Pro and Savvy Pro, starting at an attractiveprice of Rs 9.98 lakh (ex-showroom). Now this 2024 model updated with 5 more features including Front Seat Ventilation, Wireless Charger, Wireless Android Auto & Apple Car Play, and Auto-dimming IRVM.

Trending Now

You may like to read

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.