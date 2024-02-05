By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
New MG Astor 2024 Launched in India With 5 Big Changes
India’s first SUV with AI inside MG Astor 2024 will be available in the All-new variants- Sprint, Shine, Select, Sharp Pro and Savvy Pro, starting at an attractiveprice of Rs 9.98 lakh (ex-showroom). Now this 2024 model updated with 5 more features including Front Seat Ventilation, Wireless Charger, Wireless Android Auto & Apple Car Play, and Auto-dimming IRVM.