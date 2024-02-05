New MG Astor 2024 Launched in India With 5 Big Changes

Home

MG Astor 2024 will be available in the All-new variants- Sprint, Shine, Select, Sharp Pro and Savvy Pro, starting at an attractiveprice of Rs 9.98 lakh (ex-showroom).

India’s first SUV with AI inside MG Astor 2024 will be available in the All-new variants- Sprint, Shine, Select, Sharp Pro and Savvy Pro, starting at an attractiveprice of Rs 9.98 lakh (ex-showroom). Now this 2024 model updated with 5 more features including Front Seat Ventilation, Wireless Charger, Wireless Android Auto & Apple Car Play, and Auto-dimming IRVM.

