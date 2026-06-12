New Norton Atlas and Atlas GT Break Cover, Full Details Inside

Norton Motorcycles has unveiled the new Atlas and Atlas GT, expanding into the middleweight adventure and sport-touring segments. Read more to know about the engine, features, variants, dimensions, colours and accessories offered with the new Norton Atlas range.

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New Delhi: Norton Motorcycles has introduced the new Atlas and Atlas GT,marking the company’s entry into the middleweight adventure and sport-touring motorcycle segments. The two motorcycles are based on a common platform but are aimed at different riding requirements with the Atlas positioned towards mixed-surface riding and the Atlas GT focusing on road-oriented touring.

Read more: Norton Motorcycles Announces Leadership Shift to Propel Future Growth

Both motorcycles are powered by a 585cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine featuring a 270-degree crankshaft configuration. The engine produces 69 bhp at 9,300 rpm and 57.5 Nm of peak torque at 7,300 rpm. Power is transmitted through a six-speed gearbox equipped with a bi-directional quickshifter and an assist-and-slipper clutch.

The Atlas range is built around a steel trellis frame with the engine acting as a stressed member. Suspension duties are handled by fully adjustable KYB components at both ends. The standard Atlas features 180 mm of wheel travel front and rear while the Atlas GT adopts a shorter-travel setup with 140 mm travel to suit its road-focused character.

Braking hardware includes twin 310 mm semi-floating front discs with radially mounted ByBre calipers and a 270 mm rear disc. Higher-spec Apex variants additionally receive electronic combined braking and vehicle hold functionality.

A key feature across the range is the inclusion of a Bosch six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU) which enables lean-sensitive ABS, cornering traction control and cornering cruise control. Riders also have access to wheelie control, rear slide control and five riding modes: Urban, Rain, Sport, Tour and Enduro.

The Atlas and Atlas GT are differentiated by their wheel configurations. The Atlas uses a 19-inch front wheel paired with a 17-inch rear wheel to improve versatility across varying surfaces. The Atlas GT features 17-inch wheels at both ends, targeting riders who primarily ride on paved roads.

Technology features include an 8-inch touchscreen TFT display with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, smartphone integration through the Norton Rider app, over-the-air software updates and GoPro control functionality. Additional features include keyless ignition, USB-C charging and ride telemetry functions.

In terms of dimensions, the Atlas has a wet weight of 188 kg without fuel, while the Atlas Apex weighs 192 kg. Fuel tank capacity stands at 15.4 litres and the standard Atlas has a seat height of 845 mm with 220 mm of ground clearance.

The motorcycles will be offered in multiple colour options, including Matrix Black, Trophy Silver, Verona Green and Sinopia Orange, while the Apex variant will also be available in Glacier Blue.

Norton has confirmed a service interval of 10,000 km and a three-year warranty package for select markets. The company will also offer a range of optional accessories including luggage systems, heated seats and grips, touring windscreens, engine protection equipment and pannier systems