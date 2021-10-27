New Delhi: The fifth-generation Range Rover has made its debut. It is the first model to use Land Rover’s new flexible modular longitudinal architecture (MLA-Flex), which can accommodate internal combustion, plug-in hybrid and 100 per cent electric powertrains. The new Range Rover comes with a choice mild-hybrid electric vehicle (MHEV) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) powertrains along with options for four-seat, five-seat and seven-seat interior layouts across standard wheelbase (SWB) and long wheelbase (LWB) body designs. Also, an all-electric Range Rover will be introduced in 2024.Also Read - 2013 Land Rover Range Rover launched globally

The fifth-gen Range Rover is available in SE, HSE and Autobiography variants. While the SWB model has a five-seat configuration, the LWB model has both five-seat and seven-seat layouts. Besides, there is an option for SV model in both SWB and LWB body designs, with exclusive features, including new SV Serenity and SV Intrepid design themes and a four-seat SV signature suite configuration. Also Read - Next generation Range Rover to shed nearly 400 kilos

The new Range Rover gets HD digital LED headlights with signature DRLs, animated indicators, adaptive front lighting and image projection technology. According to Land Rover, the new Range Rover is defined by three lines — the falling roofline, strong waistline and rising sill line. These features combine with a characteristically short front overhang and a new boat tail rear, with a split tailgate, to create an elegant profile. With a low drag coefficient of 0.30, the new Range Rover is claimed to be the most aerodynamically efficient luxury SUV in the world. Also Read - 2013 Land Rover Range Rover caught testing

The cabin of the fifth-gen Range Rover boasts the Pivi Pro infotainment technology with its largest-ever 13.1-inch touchscreen. There is also a new semi-floating 13.7-inch interactive driver display, which features new HD graphics based around a three-panel layout. The central display provides haptic feedback. For the rear passengers, there is a new rear-seat entertainment system with adjustable 11.4-inch HD touchscreens mounted on the rear of the front seatbacks. There is also a new 8-inch rear-seat touchscreen controller placed in the centre armrest of executive-class rear seats. The cabin also has a 35-speaker 1,600W Meridian signature sound system and cabin air purification pro.

The SUV comes with Land Rover’s latest electrical vehicle architecture, including software-over-the-air (SOTA) updates for more than 70 electronic modules. With Amazon Alexa on board, many features can be operated through voice commands. Alexa voice AI is embedded within the new Range Rover. Alexa works in addition to wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto and can be initiated either by saying ‘Alexa’ or pressing the Alexa button on the central touchscreen. The driver can even control the new Range Rover from outside the vehicle using remote park assist feature. The new Range Rover is also the first Land Rover to feature power-assisted doors with integrated hazard detection and anti-pinch safety features. All four passenger doors are power-assisted and can be controlled via the Pivi Pro screen.

So far as powertrain options are concerned, the fifth-gen Range Rover has plenty to offer. It comes with a choice of new extended range PHEV powertrains, P440e and P510e, and the latest MHEV P360 and P400 Ingenium petrol and D250, D300, and D350 diesel engines. There is also an option for a new petrol flagship, P530 Twin Turbo V8. The new extended-range PHEVs combine Land Rover’s in-line six-cylinder Ingenium petrol engine with a 38.2kWh lithium-ion battery and a 105kW electric motor. Together, the powertrain provides up to 100km of pure-electric driving. The six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines feature the latest 48-volt MHEV technology.

The new Range Rover features all-wheel steering. The electrically-operated rear axle provides up to seven degrees of steering angle, and turns out-of-phase of the front wheels at low speeds and in-phase with the front wheels at higher speeds. The new Range Rover is the maiden Land Rover vehicle to feature dynamic response pro with a new active 48-volt electronic roll control system. There is a fully independent air suspension and an all-wheel-drive transmission, which is controlled by Land Rover’s intelligent driveline dynamics system. Also available is an active locking rear differential. With the terrain response 2 system, the driver has options for six driving modes. The SUV comes with adaptive cruise control as well.