New Renault Duster Completes Global Testing Programme

Renault says the new Duster has completed over 1 million km of testing across 3 continents, in extreme conditions from –23°C to 55°C, including Leh–Ladakh up to Khardung La.

Renault India has stated that the upcoming Renault Duster has completed a testing programme covering more than 1 million kilometres across three continents. The testing was conducted in temperature conditions ranging from –23°C to 55°C.

According to the company, the vehicle was tested on a mix of public roads, proving grounds and research facilities. The programme included testing in high-altitude regions, with the vehicle driven in the Leh–Ladakh area up to Khardung La, located at an altitude of 18,379 feet.

The testing process also included exposure to multiple operating environments such as dust tunnels, water-wading sections, sub-zero temperature zones and high ambient temperature conditions. These tests were carried out to assess vehicle operation.

