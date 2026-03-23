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New Renault Duster Review 2026: Is This the Comeback We Were Waiting For?

New Renault Duster Review 2026: Is This the Comeback We Were Waiting For?

The legend is back! New Renault Duster 2026 review with city, highway & rough road test. Check performance, comfort & features—does it still have that iconic SUV charm?

The legend is back! In this video, we take a detailed look at the all-new Renault Duster 2026 and find out whether it still lives up to its iconic SUV reputation. Known for its rugged build and go-anywhere capability, the Duster has always been a favorite among SUV enthusiasts. But with this new generation, the big question is—has Renault made it even better?

To answer that, we put the new Duster through real-world conditions, including busy city roads, open highways, and rough patches, to test its true capability. From ride quality and suspension comfort to engine performance and handling, everything is evaluated in practical scenarios.

We also explore the updated design, new features, interior quality, and overall comfort to see how much the SUV has evolved. With modern technology, improved safety features, and expected multiple powertrain options, the new Duster aims to strike a balance between toughness and everyday usability.

If you are planning to buy an SUV in 2026, this review will help you understand whether the new Renault Duster still carries that iconic charm or if it faces tough competition in today’s market.

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