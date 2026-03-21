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New Skoda Kushaq 2026: Everything You Need to Know Before Buying

New Skoda Kushaq 2026: Everything You Need to Know Before Buying

Skoda Kushaq has been updated in India with new features, an expanded variant lineup, and revised powertrain options.Read more to know everything.

New Delhi: Skoda Auto India has announced the launch of the updated Skoda Kushaq in India with revised features, expanded variant lineup and new powertrain options. Customer deliveries have commenced following its unveiling earlier this year.

The SUV is now available in five variants: Classic+, Signature, Sportline, Prestige, and Monte Carlo. Prices for the 1.0 TSI range start at ₹10.69 lakh (ex-showroom) while the 1.5 TSI DSG variants go up to ₹18.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

The updated Kushaq continues with turbo-petrol engine options. The 1.0-litre TSI engine produces 85 kW and 178 Nm, and is offered with a 6-speed manual and an 8-speed torque converter automatic. The larger 1.5-litre TSI engine generates 110 kW and 250 Nm and is paired with a 7-speed DSG gearbox. Company claimed Fuel efficiency figures stand at 19.66 km/l (manual) and 19.09 km/l (automatic) for the 1.0 TSI.

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In terms of features, the update introduces additions such as rain-sensing wipers, rear wiper and defogger, and auto-dimming IRVM as standard across variants. Other equipment includes LED headlamps and tail lamps, alloy wheels, electric sunroof, automatic climate control, and touchscreen infotainment systems depending on the variant.

Base Variant Details

The Classic+ base variant now includes six airbags and over 25 safety features as standard. Higher variants add features such as a digital instrument cluster, larger infotainment screens, ambient lighting, and connected car technology.

Prestige Variant Details

The Prestige variant introduces features like a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, powered seat adjustment, and a rear seat massage function. The Monte Carlo variant gets cosmetic updates including blacked-out exterior elements, red accents, and sportier interior styling.

Platform and safety

The Kushaq continues to be based on the MQB-A0-IN platform and retains its Global NCAP 5-star safety rating. The company is also offering a standard 4-year/100,000 km warranty along with roadside assistance and scheduled service benefits under its ownership package.

Colour Options

The updated model is available in multiple colour options, including newly introduced shades such as Shimla Green, Steel Grey, and Cherry Red.

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