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New Taigun First Look Out: Production Starts in Pune Plant

New Taigun First Look Out: Production Starts in Pune Plant

Production of the updated Volkswagen Taigun has begun in Pune by Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited. The SUV gets revised design elements and feature updates.More details on variants and pricing are expected soon.

New Delhi: Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited has started production of the updated Volkswagen Taigun at its manufacturing facility in Pune.

The model receives design revisions along with updates to features and equipment. These changes have been introduced following customer feedback and are aimed at modifying the overall package in terms of usability and in-cabin experience. Specific feature additions and variant-wise details are expected to be announced closer to the market launch.

The Taigun continues to be manufactured under the company’s localisation strategy in India. The Pune plant along with the Chakan facility plays a role in supplying vehicles for both domestic sales and exports. The company maintains a share of production for international markets contributing to its export operations.

New Updates

Mechanically, no major platform change has been indicated. The updated model is expected to continue with the existing engine options and drivetrain configurations currently offered with the Taigun. The vehicle remains based on the MQB-A0-IN platform which underpins multiple models produced by the group.

The Taigun was first introduced in 2021 and has since been part of the compact SUV segment in the Indian market. As per company data cumulative production has crossed 143,000 units with around 30 percent of this volume exported to other markets.

With production now underway, the updated Taigun will join the existing SUV lineup offered by the brand in India. Further details regarding pricing, variant lineup, and availability are expected to be released at a later stage.

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