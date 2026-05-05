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New Tata Harrier and Safari Diesel Variants Launched with Revised Styling and Feature Additions, Details Inside

New Tata Harrier and Safari Diesel Variants Launched with Revised Styling and Feature Additions, Details Inside

Tata Motors has launched Ultra Red DARK diesel manual variants of the Tata Harrier and Tata Safari in India. The models feature updated styling and new in-car technology. Read more to know more details.

New Delhi: Tata Motors has introduced new Ultra Red DARK editions of its diesel-powered Tata Harrier and Tata Safari in India expanding its range of special edition SUV with updated features and revised styling.

The Harrier Ultra Diesel Manual variant is priced at ₹23,84,990 (ex-showroom) while the Safari Ultra Diesel Manual 7-seater variant starts at ₹24,49,990 (ex-showroom). These variants are positioned at the higher end of their respective model line-ups.

The new editions introduce a red exterior paint scheme combined with blacked-out design elements, continuing the visual theme seen in the company’s DARK series. Exterior updates include dark-finished alloy wheels, black grille accents and subdued badging. Inside, the vehicles feature a predominantly black cabin theme with contrasting highlights consistent with earlier DARK editions.

Both SUVs are equipped with a 36.9 cm infotainment touchscreen system developed by Harman International incorporating display technology powered by Samsung Neo QLED. The system supports multimedia functions and is paired with an audio setup compatible with Dolby Atmos.

Among the additional features is the E-IRVM which integrates a dashcam and digital video recording functionality. The models also include memory-enabled outside rearview mirrors with an auto reverse dip feature, intended to assist during parking. A dual camera washer system has been added to help maintain visibility for onboard cameras.

Navigation is integrated through Mappls Auto allowing access to maps and route guidance without requiring smartphone connectivity. The inclusion of embedded navigation reflects a broader shift toward connected and self-contained in-vehicle systems.

Mechanically, the Harrier and Safari Ultra editions continue with diesel engine options paired with manual transmissions. No significant changes to the powertrain have been detailed for these variants.

The launch comes as manufacturers in India’s passenger vehicle market continue to introduce feature upgrades and cosmetic revisions to maintain interest in existing models. The Harrier and Safari remain central to Tata Motors SUV portfolio in the mid-size and three-row segments, respectively with these new editions adding to their list of variants.

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