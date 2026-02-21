Home

New Tata Punch.ev launched with updated battery options and pricing

Tata Punch EV launched at ₹9.69 lakh with new battery options, up to 468 km range, fast charging, lifetime battery warranty, and BaaS option starting at ₹6.49 lakh plus ₹2.6/km battery rental.

TATA.ev has launched an updated version of the Punch.ev in Mumbai, introducing revised battery configurations, pricing options.

The model is priced from ₹9.69 lakh (ex-showroom) and is offered in three variants: Smart, Adventure, and Empowered. The company is also providing a battery-as-a-service (BaaS) financing option with a starting vehicle price of ₹6.49 lakh, along with a battery usage charge of ₹2.6 per kilometre.

According to the manufacturer, the vehicle is built on its acti.ev platform and is available with two battery pack choices, including a 40 kWh unit and a 30 kWh option. The larger battery is claimed to deliver an estimated real-world driving range of about 355 km and an ARAI-certified range of 468 km.

The company states that the battery can be charged from 20% to 80% in approximately 26 minutes using fast-charging equipment, and that a 15-minute charge can add up to 135 km of driving range under certain conditions.

A lifetime high-voltage battery warranty with unlimited kilometres is being offered with the model.

