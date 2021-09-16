New Delhi: TVS Motor Company is all set to launch a new 125cc motorcycle in India today. At present, the popular two-wheeler manufacturer does not sell any 125cc bike in the country. In the past, it has. But currently, its 125cc motorcycle portfolio is empty.

In several short videos, TVS Motor Company has shared interesting details about its new 125cc bike. Here are some important details you need to know about the upcoming motorcycle.

New TVS 125cc Bike Name

While TVS Motor Company has not revealed the name of its new 125cc motorcycle, it might be christened as ‘Raider’ or ‘Fiero’.

New TVS 125cc Bike Features

The motorcycle’s headlamp cluster is quite unique and an all-LED affair with LED DRLs. The tail lamp is also an LED unit. However, the turn signals seem to be halogen-based. The fuel tank looks quite muscular. The bike gets an all-digital LCD instrument panel giving a plethora of information. It has a split-seat setup, alloy wheels and the signature front petal disc.

New TVS 125cc Bike Specifications

The new TVS motorcycle will employ a fuel-injected, 125cc engine mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The output figures of the engine are not known yet, but don’t be surprised if they are class-leading.

New TVS 125cc Bike Price

We are expecting TVS Motor Company to price its new 125cc motorcycle close to Rs 80,000 (ex-showroom).

New TVS 125cc Bike Rivals

The new TVS 125cc motorcycle will challenge the likes of the Hero Glamour Xtec, Honda SP 125 and Bajaj Pulsar 125.