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New Volkswagen Taigun Breakdown: Design Changes, Features, Engine and Variants

New Volkswagen Taigun Breakdown: Design Changes, Features, Engine and Variants

Volkswagen Taigun facelift launched with new design, features, and 8-speed AT. Gets panoramic sunroof, digital cockpit, and retains 5-star safety rating.

Volkswagen India has introduced the updated Volkswagen Taigun in the Indian market bringing a set of revisions across design, features and powertrain options. The model continues to be positioned in the compact SUV segment.

Exterior Changes

The updated Taigun gets noticeable revisions to its exterior styling. The front face has been redesigned with a cleaner grille that now integrates a light band along with updated front and rear bumpers. One of the key additions is the inclusion of illuminated Volkswagen logos at both the front and rear, a feature not previously seen in this segment.

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At the rear, the SUV features updated LED tail lamps with sequential turn indicators and lighting animations for welcome and goodbye functions. The overall stance remains similar but the detailing has been revised to give a more contemporary look.

New colour options such as Avocado Pearl and Steel Grey have been introduced. The alloy wheel designs have also been updated with 16-inch and 17-inch options depending on the variant. GT variants continue with blacked-out elements and red accents for differentiation.

Interior Changes

Inside the cabin, the Taigun receives updated materials and colour themes. The dashboard and door panels now feature storm grey inserts replacing the earlier finish.

The layout remains largely unchanged but the updates focus on improving perceived quality through new trims and finishes.

Tech and Features

The SUV now comes with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with full-screen projection. An integrated app store with multiple built-in applications has also been added.

A 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster continues to be offered featuring multiple views and navigation display. The system also provides real-time driving information.

A voice assistant system has been introduced. Other additions include an upgraded sound system with an amplifier and subwoofer.

Comfort

In terms of comfort, the updated Taigun includes features such as a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats and a 6-way electrically adjustable driver seat. Automatic climate control is now standard across all variants.

Additional convenience features include a rear windshield wiper with intermittent function and a heated rear windshield aimed at improving usability in varying weather conditions.

Safety

The Taigun continues to carry a 5-star rating from Global NCAP. Six airbags are standard across all variants.

The SUV is equipped with more than 40 safety features including Electronic Stability Control, Hill Hold Control, multi-collision braking, and brake disc wiping. Front and rear parking sensors.

Engine Specs

The updated Taigun is offered with two turbo-petrol engine options.

The 1.0-litre TSI engine produces 85 kW and 178 Nm of torque and is now paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission replacing the earlier setup.

The 1.5-litre TSI engine delivers 110 kW and 250 Nm and continues with a 7-speed DSG gearbox.

Rear disc brakes are available on the 1.5-litre variants.

Variants

The updated Taigun is available in multiple variants, including Comfortline, Highline, Highline Plus, and Topline, along with GT trims such as GT Line, GT Chrome and GT Sport.

Pre-bookings for the SUV are currently open across India.

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