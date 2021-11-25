New Delhi: The production of the new Volkswagen Tiguan has started in India. The maiden unit of the five-seater SUV has rolled out from the automaker’s Aurangabad plant as well. The new Volkswagen Tiguan will be launched in the country in early December 2021.

New Volkswagen Tiguan Features – Exterior

The new Volkswagen Tiguan is based on the MQB platform. The design is much sharper than before. There is a new grille with four layers of chrome lines. The SUV boasts Volkswagen Intelligent IQ Light technology with adaptive control. There are LED headlamps with LED DRLs, and LED cornering lights. You can choose between different light modes – country lights, dynamic bending lights and poor weather lights. The dark red LED tail lamps have new light signatures. The SUV sits on 18-inch Frankfurt design alloy wheels and has a panoramic sunroof.

New Volkswagen Tiguan Features – Interior

The cabin of the new Volkswagen Tiguan is loaded with features like digital cockpit with TFT instrument cluster, touchscreen infotainment system, 3-zone automatic climate control, touch and slide AC controls, flat-bottom leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel, Vienna leather seats, electrically-adjustable driver seat with memory function and leather-wrapped sliding armrest. The SUV also gets illuminated scuff plates, 30 shades of ambient lights and illuminated gear knob.

New Volkswagen Tiguan Features – Safety

The list of safety features in the new Volkswagen Tiguan is quite extensive. It is equipped with six airbags, ABS, ESP, ASR, EDL, auto-hold, hill start assist, hill descent control, TPMS, three head restraints in rear seat and driver alert system.

New Volkswagen Tiguan Engine & Transmission

At the heart of the new Volkswagen Tiguan is a 4-cylinder 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine that develops 190PS of maximum power and 320Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 7-speed DSG automatic that sends power to all the four wheels. There are paddle shifters as well.

New Volkswagen Tiguan Price & Rivals

The new Volkswagen Tiguan price in India is expected to be between Rs 25 lakh and Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom). Its major rivals will be the Jeep Compass and the Hyundai Tucson. The prospective customers can register their interest for the new Volkswagen Tiguan at any Volkswagen dealership or through the Volkswagen India brand website.