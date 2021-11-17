New Delhi: After introducing the 2021 Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 and the 2021 Yamaha YZF-R15M in the market in September, India Yamaha Motor today launched the 2021 Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0. Priced at Rs 1,57,600 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the new ‘unibody seat’ model is Rs 13,200 cheaper than the entry-level variant of the 2021 Yamaha YZF-R15 V4. The 2021 Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 is available in Racing Blue colour only.Also Read - 2021 KTM RC 125 Fresh Details Revealed, India Launch Soon

The 2021 Yamaha R15S V3.0 employs the same 155cc, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, SOHC, 4-valve, FI engine, which is used by the 2021 Yamaha R15 V4 and the 2021 Yamaha R15M. However, the tuning is a bit different. In the R15S, the engine produces 18.6PS of maximum power and 14.1Nm of peak torque. In the R15 V4 and the R15M, it develops 18.4PS of maximum power and 14.2Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox in all the three bikes.

The 2021 Yamaha R15S V3.0 is equipped with features like a multi-function LCD instrument cluster with gear shift indicator, assist and slipper clutch, side stand with engine cut-off switch, aluminum swingarm and dual-channel ABS. The motorcycle is based on a deltabox frame.

“The YZF-R15 in its Version 3.0 was a huge success as it proved to be the most exhilarating model in the 150cc supersport segment with advanced technology and features. While the YZF-R15 V4 is being highly appreciated by customers across India, our research has shown that customers are also looking for a more viable option to commute with a pillion, without having to compromise on the Racing DNA of the R15. At Yamaha we are always listening to what our customers’ demand and make every possible attempt to meet those demands. Hence, the R15S V3 with a unibody seat was evident,” Yamaha Motor India Group Chairman Motofumi Shitara said.

“After the introduction of the brand campaign ‘The Call of the Blue’ in 2018, the R15 model range witnessed a staggering growth in sales. Considering the period between January 2018 to October 2021, we have garnered a total sale of 2,76,445 units, which is a remarkable accomplishment. This clearly states the success of ‘The Call of the Blue’ campaign, which was launched to testify the company’s commitment of offering two wheelers that add up to the global spirit of Yamaha Racing and the brand’s global image of ‘Excitement, Stylish and Sporty’,” he added.

Below are the prices (ex-showroom, Delhi) of the entire 2021 Yamaha R15 range.