New Delhi: Weeks before it inches closer to launch, New images of the next-generation Mahindra Scorpio have been leaked online. Unlike the camouflaged test mules, these appear to be pre-production models fresh off the assembly line. Mahindra hasn't officially confirmed the SUV to be the new Mahindra Scorpio, but the SUV is an evolution of the outgoing Scorpio and latest spy shots reveal a lot about the design of what Mahindra is teasing as the 'Big Daddy of SUVs'.

As can be seen from the images, the design of the new SUV retains the square-ish profile of the previous generations. Up front, the SUV features an upright nose, a tall grille with six chrome slats and a thick chrome strip running atop the grille and merging neatly into the headlamps.

The new model is definitely a shoe size larger than the outgoing model and looks as big as the Harrier. An interesting detail, however, is that the rear-end is reminiscent of the Maruti XL6 due to the Volvo-like tail lights.

Earlier, as seen in the teaser video, the car features LED twin-pod projector headlamps, LED fog lights, and a signature Mahindra front grille with vertical chrome inserts. There’s generous amount of chrome used along the sides of the SUV too, with the door handles bearing chrome inserts and the door cladding having chrome too. The SUV also features 10-spoke Alloy wheels, and disc-brakes on all 4 corners.

Next-gen Mahindra Scorpio teaser :

New Mahindra Scorpio expected powertrain options

The new Scorpio will come with both petrol and diesel options. The engines will be shared with the XUV700, their power outputs are likely to be slightly lower. The diesel version is likely to come in two output options. A 6-speed manual will be standard while a 6-speed torque converter automatic will be available for both petrol and diesel. A 4X4 option will be offered on some variants of the new Scorpio.

New Mahindra Scorpio global debut, launch

According to autocarindia.com, Mahindra is likely to debut the new Scorpio in the coming weeks followed by a price announcement. Expect more details of the new SUV to come in the coming days. The carmaker aims to go more premium with the new Scorpio, and it could be positioned close to the XUV700. The new Scorpio will be sold alongside the current-gen model, which is also due for a minor facelift.

The current prices of the Scorpio range between Rs 13.18 lakh and Rs 18.21 lakh, ex-showroom. The new version will most likely feature a slight premium over these prices.