New Delhi: Homegrown e-mobility player Nexzu Mobility has commenced the sale of its electric cycles and scooters from its e-commerce portal. The company sells electric cycles like Rompus, Rompus+, Roadlark and Roadlark Cargo. Its electric scooter range includes Dextro and Dextro+.

Nexzu Mobility's e-commerce portal is offering complete online solutions right from purchasing an electric cycle or scooter to getting the warranty and making a service request. The customers can book an electric cycle by visiting Nexzu Mobility's website. The e-commerce platform also provides the option of purchasing insurance for Nexzu Mobility electric cycles.

Additionally, Nexzu Mobility’s website also comprises DIY videos to assist the customers with the assembling process. To purchase electric cycles and scooters in a smooth and convenient manner, an EMI alternative with Zest Money is also available. Besides, the company’s products are also available on Amazon, E-wheelers, and Blive.

“The world is gradually embracing the idea of electric vehicles not only because of affordable costs but also for healthier lives and a sustainable future. With our ground-breaking products, we are on a quest to provide customers a better, more efficient riding experience while also ushering in a green and clean revolution,” Nexzu Mobility CMO Pankaj Tiwari said.

“Electric cycles are globally revolutionising the idea of environment-friendly transportation and we are excited to lead this journey for India,” he added.