New Delhi: The Nissan Magnite has reached the milestone of 30,000 customer deliveries. The sub-4m compact SUV has garnered more than 72,000 bookings since its launch in India on December 2, 2020. The Nissan Magnite is currently priced between Rs 5.71 lakh and Rs 9.89 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).Also Read - Mahindra Thar To Kia Sonet: 10 Cars With Most Waiting Period

Nissan AMIEO Chairperson for Africa, Middle East, India, Europe and Oceania region Guillaume Cartier handed over the keys of the 30,000th Nissan Magnite to a customer in a ceremony at a dealership in Gurgaon during his visit to India. He also presented Nissan Global President’s Award to the Nissan India team for the launch of the Nissan Magnite, a first for Nissan India operations.

“I am pleased to hand over the Nissan Global President Award to the Nissan India operations for the successful launch of Nissan Magnite under the Nissan NEXT transformation plan. With this car, we wanted to shake up the highly competitive compact SUV segment in India. The Nissan Magnite symbolises Nissan’s commitment to driving innovation in India through daring design, technology and world class Indian manufacturing,” Cartier said.

“Launch of the all-new Nissan Magnite has proven itself to be a game-changer, redefining value in the SUV segment. Multiple awards from media and now this very special recognition of Global Nissan President Award is a proud moment for the Nissan India family. We thank the teams for their innovation, efforts and dedicate this award to the customers for their love for Nissan Magnite making it a big bold beautiful success. Cumulative bookings stand at over 72,000, a testament to the car’s popularity amongst the discerning Indian customer,” Nissan Motor India Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava said.

The Nissan Magnite is claimed to have the lowest-in-class maintenance cost of 30 paise/km (for 50,000kms). It gets a standard warranty of two years (50,000kms), which can be extended up to five years (1,00,000kms) at a nominal cost. Nissan India has also launched an industry-first innovative Virtual Sales Advisor for the Nissan Magnite customers as part of its digital platform Shop@home to enhance customers’ car buying experience.