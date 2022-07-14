Nissan Magnite Red: Nissan has launched a new red color edition of Magnite after 2020. Compared to the old Magnite XV trim model, this model gets some modern features. The starting price of Nissan’s Magnite Red is Rs 7 lakh 86 thousand. This is its ex-showroom price.Also Read - 2022 Hyundai Venue Facelift Launched In India; Check Price, Features, Design

Changes in the new model

In the new Magnite Red model, some parts of the vehicle have been given a red color design. The red color design is given in the front grille of the car, in the lower part of the front bumper, in the wheels, and in the side doors. With this design, the vehicle has been launched with a better look. The red color design has also been given around the LED present in the vehicle. It also has an 8-inch LED touch screen. Also Read - Planning To Buy Your Dream Car? This News Is For You

The vehicle gets 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. Also, the vehicle is equipped with stop and start buttons, a brake assist system, and a speed control system. The vehicle also gets a 7-inch LED TFT system. In the TFT system, the driver, speed of the car, how much petrol, and some other information related to the vehicle will be found. Also Read - Nissan Partners With Zoomcar & Orix For Nissan Intelligent Ownership Subscription Plan

More than 1 lakh bookings done so far

So far, more than 1 lakh people have booked it.

Roadside help will be available for 2 years

Nissan Motors has launched Magnite RED in two color options. This vehicle is available in Onyx Black and Storm White colours. Also, in this model of Magnite, Nissan Motors will also provide 24X7 Roadside Assistance in over 1500 cities for 2 years.