New Delhi: Nissan India has announced a partnership with Zoomcar and Orix for its Nissan Intelligent Ownership Subscription plan, which is available in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Pune. According to the automaker, the Nissan and Datsun customers can subscribe to the plan for a fixed monthly fee.Also Read - Coronavirus Lockdown Impact? Nissan, Datsun Cars to Cost 5% More From Next Year

The Nissan Intelligent Ownership Subscription plan is claimed to be completely transparent with no hidden costs. Under the plan, the customer is required to pay only a nominal refundable security deposit at the start of the subscription and subsequently pay a fixed monthly fee on the basis of selected tenure. The customers can book the desired subscription plan on Nissan India website in the available locations. Also Read - Nissan Launches Magnite Subcompact SUV In India, Prices Start At Rs 4.99 Lakh

“Customer’s lifestyle is progressively evolving and this initiative by Nissan, Zoomcar and Orix empowers the customer on being asset-lite with strong saving potential. The Nissan Intelligent Ownership Subscription plan is very innovative with share-back in the subscription space as it’s affordable, flexible and provides an enjoyable car ownership experience with saving potential for Nissan and Datsun customers,” said Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India. Also Read - 7 Detained in Turkey Over Escape of Fugitive Nissan ex-Chairman to Lebanon

The Nissan Intelligent Ownership Subscription plan covers all maintenance costs of the subscribed vehicle, including scheduled and unscheduled repairs, tyre and battery replacement, 24×7 roadside assistance, cost of paperwork, zero depreciation insurance, registration fee, road tax and RTO expenses. The subscribed vehicle also comes with a FASTag, standard accessories and pick-up and drop facility.

“We are delighted to partner with Nissan Motor India and Orix to offer flexible subscriptions as an alternative to vehicle ownership. It is simply the most affordable and quickest way of acquiring a seamless personal mobility option. At an overall level, Zoomcar continues to focus on adding enterprise partners such as Nissan to our industry-leading vehicle subscription-based enterprise software program. The flexibility, convenience, and inherent affordability of car subscriptions will continue to attract new segments of customers to personal mobility, and we’re thrilled to be a major part of this transformation,” said Greg Moran, CEO and Co-Founder, Zoomcar.

“Subscription is clearly emerging as a great new channel for customers to drive their preferred cars. We are witnessing an increased need from customers to have personalised and customised solutions and flexible ownership options as against the traditional ways of owning cars, and subscription does just that. Orix India and Nissan have been working closely on this initiative over the last couple of months,” said Sandeep Gambhir, Managing Director and CEO, Orix Auto Infrastructure Services.