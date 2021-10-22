New Delhi: Tata Motors recently launched the Tata Punch in India. The sub-compact SUV is available in four variants. Going by the price, all the four variants are adequately feature-loaded. However, if you are not satisfied with the bells and whistles in the variant you have chosen, you can opt for a custom pack. Tata Motors is offering a custom pack with every variant of the Tata Punch. Here are complete details about these custom packs.Also Read - Tata Punch SUV Top-Spec Variant Or Tata Nexon Lower Variant: Which One To Buy?

Tata Punch Pure Variant – Rhythm Custom Pack – Rs 35,000

Floating 4-inch infotainment

4 speakers with steering audio controls

Tata Punch Adventure Variant – Rhythm Custom Pack – Rs 35,000

7-inch Harman touchscreen infotainment

2 tweeters

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Rear camera

Tata Punch Accomplished Variant – Dazzle Custom Pack – Rs 45,000

Projector headlamps

LED DRLs

A pillar black tape

16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

Tata Punch Creative Variant – iRA Custom Pack – Rs 30,000

iRA connected car technology

Under the hood of the Tata Punch is a 1.2-litre Revotron naturally-aspirated petrol engine that delivers 86PS of maximum power and 113Nm of peak torque. The transmission options include a 5-speed MT and a 5-speed AMT. Following are the variant-wise Tata Punch prices (ex-showroom, Delhi).