New Delhi: Tata Motors recently launched the Tata Punch in India. The sub-compact SUV is available in four variants. Going by the price, all the four variants are adequately feature-loaded. However, if you are not satisfied with the bells and whistles in the variant you have chosen, you can opt for a custom pack. Tata Motors is offering a custom pack with every variant of the Tata Punch. Here are complete details about these custom packs.
Tata Punch Pure Variant – Rhythm Custom Pack – Rs 35,000
- Floating 4-inch infotainment
- 4 speakers with steering audio controls
Tata Punch Adventure Variant – Rhythm Custom Pack – Rs 35,000
- 7-inch Harman touchscreen infotainment
- 2 tweeters
- Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- Rear camera
Tata Punch Accomplished Variant – Dazzle Custom Pack – Rs 45,000
- Projector headlamps
- LED DRLs
- A pillar black tape
- 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels
Tata Punch Creative Variant – iRA Custom Pack – Rs 30,000
- iRA connected car technology
Under the hood of the Tata Punch is a 1.2-litre Revotron naturally-aspirated petrol engine that delivers 86PS of maximum power and 113Nm of peak torque. The transmission options include a 5-speed MT and a 5-speed AMT. Following are the variant-wise Tata Punch prices (ex-showroom, Delhi).
- Pure MT – Rs 5.49 lakh
- Adventure MT – Rs 6.39 lakh
- Adventure AMT – Rs 6.99 lakh
- Accomplished MT – Rs 7.29 lakh
- Accomplished AMT – Rs 7.89 lakh
- Creative MT – Rs 8.49 lakh
- Creative AMT – Rs 9.09 lakh