New Delhi: Electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Ola Electric on Saturday announced that customers in over 1,000 cities and towns will be able to test ride and experience the Ola S1 electric scooter. The test rides will be initially open only for those who have either purchased or reserved the Ola S1 and S1 Pro scooters. Issuing a statement, the company said, "With this expansion, customers in over 1,000 cities and towns will be able to test ride and experience the Ola S1 electric scooter. The company will now rapidly add more locations to ensure all customers have access to test rides by December 15."

Taking to Twitter, Ola CEO and Founder Bhavish Aggarwal wrote, "Amazed and proud to see the strong response to our S1 test rides! Thousands of you have tried and loved it!" He added, "We are now expanding test rides to 1000+ cities across India by December 15. This is the largest direct-to-consumer outreach in Indian automotive history!"

Earlier on November 10, Ola had kicked off test rides in Bengaluru, Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata, and then opened up five more cities—Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Mumbai, and Pune on November 19.

“Customer response to our test rides has been phenomenally positive and we are really thrilled to see their excitement for the revolutionary Ola S1 scooter. Thousands of customers are taking test rides every day and absolutely loving the best in class design, performance, technology and ride quality the Ola S1 delivers,” Ola Electric Chief Business Officer Arun Sirdeshmukh said.

The company will be scaling test rides up rapidly in the coming weeks and will be covering over 1,000 cities and towns across India to ensure every customer has access to test rides by mid-December, he added.

“This is the fastest national scale-up of test rides ever and a revolution in automotive retail made possible by our direct-to-consumer model,” he said.

Customer test rides will be rolling out in the next set of cities starting November 27. Here is the list of 11 cities that Ola Electric test rides will commence from Nov 27: