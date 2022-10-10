New Delhi: This Diwali Ola Electric is planning to launch its E-Scooter which will be cheaper than the previous variant. According to ET reports, the scooter will be priced below Rs 80,000, making it one of the cheapest E-Scooter in the country.Also Read - Viral Video: People Play Music on Ola Electric Scooter After Power Cut Interrupts Dandiya Event in Gujarat | Watch

What Does This New Variant Of Ola Electric Scooter Offer

The latest variant will be the cheapest in this segment. It will cost around Rs 80,000 or less. The scooter’s functions are expected to be similar to the previous S1 variant. It will continue to use the MoveOS software which the previous variants also use. The scooter will have music playback, navigation, companion application, and reverse mode features

Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal via Twitter confirmed that the launch will be on October 22.

Our Diwali event will be on 22nd Oct. One of the biggest announcements ever from Ola. See you soon! pic.twitter.com/389ntUnsDe — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) October 8, 2022

Last year, Ola Scooter launched the S1 electric scooter at a price point of Rs 99,999 (ex-showroom) in the Indian market. The company also plans to launch an electric car in the next couple of years with a driving range of 500 km per charge.

Sales of electric scooters have seen a spike in India. Recent mishaps where E-Scooters have caught fire have raised a few concerns among the people and authorities.