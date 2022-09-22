Bengaluru: Ola Electric, India’s largest electric vehicles (EV) company, announced its plan to enter international markets starting with Nepal. The company has signed an MoU with CG Motors in Nepal partnering them as local distributors for its popular Ola S1 scooters (S1 & S1 Pro). The scooters will be available in Nepal starting next quarter. Following this, Ola Electric also plans to enter LATAM, ASEAN and EU in the next phase, increasing the company’s presence in up to five international markets.Also Read - Ola Electric Lays Off Around 200 Employees As Part Of 'Restructuring Exercises'

"The global EV revolution so far has been limited to the West and to China. To truly take the EV revolution to humanity scale, India will have to be the epicentre of change. Ola is committed to creating the EV paradigm for the rest of the world by building half of the vehicles that the world needs right here in India," said Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and CEO of Ola.

"Our international expansion not only means that we will as a company be able to serve customers in these similar regions, but it is also a testament to the fact that India will lead the EV revolution for the world."

Ola Electric valued at $5bn is on a strong footing to become a vertically integrated mobility company that will have complete control over overall end-to-end manufacturing to ensure very high quality and product delivery.

The company recently unveiled India’s most ambitious 4W project with the first public reveal of a car with a claim of best performance, design, and technology ever built in India. Ola Electric is also the only Indian EV company selected by the government under its ambitious Rs 80,000 crore cell PLI scheme, receiving the maximum capacity of 20 GWh for its bid in March. In addition, it has also won the PLI for manufacturing EV.

Last year Ola set out on a mission to reverse the damage caused to the environment, to make it cleaner and greener by ensuring only EVs ply on Indian roads in the future. Ola built the world’s largest 2W factory, the best scooter in the world, reached every nook and cranny in India by building the largest direct sales and service network. Today with over 80,000 EV enthusiasts by its side, Ola will be looking to take its products and services to international waters.