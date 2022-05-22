New Delhi: Ola Electric has opened a fresh purchase window for the booking of its electric scooters. However, this time only S1 Pro is on offer, as S1 is no longer listed due to a temporary halt in production. After its launch last year, Ola Electric S1 Pro recently became the best-selling electric scooter in the Indian market. Keeping the arrangement as before, Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal announced that prospective buyers who booked the reservation by paying Rs 500 will get a chance to buy the scooter in this purchase window. Ola Electric said the booking window will remain open for the weekend.Also Read - PM Modi Heaps Praise On Thomas Cup Truimph By Indian Badminton Team, Says Not A Small Feat

This is the third purchase window to be opened by Ola Electric after the launch of electric scooters. Ola opened its last purchase window between March 17 and 18 this year and had announced then that it would be hiking prices next time around. Therefore, as expected, the prices of S1 Pro have been hiked by Rs 10 thousand. Before S1 Pro has priced at Rs 1.29 lakh (ex-showroom, excluding FAME II subsidy), which is now hiked to Rs 1.39 lakh, ex-sh.

Opening the purchase window this weekend for all. Those who have reserved will get early access. More details in email. Test ride camps also open in 5 cities starting tomorrow and ofcourse deliveries will be in #HyperMode. #EndICEage ⚡ pic.twitter.com/bcygnALvDc — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) May 18, 2022

This price is applicable to all customers, even those who pre-booked in Jan this year.

Aggarwal took to Twitter and promised deliveries of these scooters will be done in ‘hyper mode’. Ola Electric has already started test ride camps in five cities across India. The prospective customers, who have booked the electric scooters, will be intimated by the EV maker via email.

The process of buying the Ola e-scooter is completely online, through the company’s dedicated app. Customers have the option to choose the model, colour and add delivery location as well as finance their electric scooters through the app.

Featured of S1 Pro

It is reported that the new scooters will come with Ola Electric’s latest Move OS2 software updates, and will also have features like Bluetooth connectivity, navigation and cruise control features.

Ola Electric’s S1 Pro comes with a real-world mileage claim of 131 kms (ARAI range of 185 kms under ideal conditions). The e-scooter has a top speed of 115 kmph and can go from stationary to 100 kmph in three seconds.

Last month, Ola Electric recalled 1,441 units of its e-scooters in the wake of incidents of vehicles catching fire.