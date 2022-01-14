New Delhi: In a latest development, Ola Chairman and Group Executive Officer Bhavish Aggarwal announced that the company will open its final window payment for electric scooter buyers on January 21, 2022. This is for the customers who have already paid Rs 20,000 for the scooters. The company had dispatched the first batch of scooters in December 2021 and will release the next batch in January and February.Also Read - BMW Becomes Top Luxury Car Seller In USA For Third Consecutive Year, Beats Lexus, Mercedes

Lohri ki lakh lakh vadhaiyan, Sankrati ki shubhkaamnayein, Pongal vazhthukkal! We’re celebrating with our own harvest 🌾🛵 😎 Sea of scooters awaits! Final payment window opens Jan 21, 6pm in Ola App for all customers who’ve paid 20k. We’ll dispatch across Jan & Feb. pic.twitter.com/RZSAeclC0e — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) January 14, 2022

Ola Electric, which had in August last year made a foray into the green mobility space with the launch of its electric scooters, S1 and S1 Pro priced at Rs 99,999 and Rs 1,29,999, respectively, had postponed delivery timelines for its much-anticipated products citing the global semiconductor shortage issue. But the company had started the delivery of scooters last month.

The company conducted a country-wide test drive campaign for the people to experience the e-scooter. It opened the reservations for the scooters in July 2020, with an amount of Rs 499. Later, in September, it initiated the online purchase procedure.

The scooters were, originally, to be delivered in October. It was pushed to November and later to December. In December, however, the company was able to dispatch the first batch of scooters.