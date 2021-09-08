New Delhi: Ola Electric has officially commenced the sale of its S1 electric scooter in India. The company has opened the purchase window for those customers who have already booked the Ola S1 electric scooter. The purchase window will remain open till stocks of the Ola S1 electric scooter last.Also Read - Ola S1 Electric Scooter Launched In India; Check Beginning Prices, Features Here

Ola Electric Scooter Variants

The Ola S1 electric scooter is available in S1 and S1 Pro variants. Also Read - Ola’s Upcoming Electric Scooters Will be Home-delivered to Customers in India

Ola Electric Scooter Price

While the S1 variant is priced at Rs 99,999 (ex-showroom), the S1 Pro variant is available for Rs 1,29,999 (ex-showroom). The Ola S1 electric scooter is eligible for FAME II and state subsidies. After application of all the subsidies, the effective ex-showroom price in New Delhi of the S1 variant is Rs 85,099 and the S1 Pro variant is Rs 1,10,149, as per Ola Electric. Also Read - Ola Electric Scooter Opens Bookings at Rs 499 From Today: Check Latest Features, Specification

Ola Electric Scooter Delivery

Ola Electric will start delivering the S1 electric scooter from October 2021. The Ola S1 electric scooter will be delivered directly at the doorsteps of the customers.

Ola Electric Scooter Specifications

The Ola S1 electric scooter comes with an 8.5kW motor producing 58Nm of peak torque. The motor is mated to a 2.98kWh lithium-ion battery in the S1 variant and 3.97kWh lithium-ion battery in the S1 Pro variant. In both variants, the battery is fixed.

The S1 variant has Normal and Sports drive modes. Its claimed top speed is 90kmph and claimed range is 121km in a single full charge. The acceleration time is 3.6 seconds for 0-40kmph and 7 seconds for 0-60kmph. A 750W portable charger can achieve a 0 to 100 per cent charge in 4 hours and 48 minutes. Through a fast-charging network, the S1 variant can be charged for 75km in 18 minutes.

The S1 Pro variant has Normal, Sports and Hyper drive modes. While its claimed top speed is 115kmph, it has a claimed range of 181km. It can accelerate from 0 to 40kmph in 3 seconds and 0 to 60kmph in 5 seconds. With a 750W portable charger, the battery can be juiced up from 0 to 100 per cent in 6 hours and 30 minutes. The fast-charging capability is same as that of the S1 variant at 75km in 18 minutes.

Ola Electric Scooter Rivals

The rivals of the Ola S1 electric scooter include Bajaj Chetak electric scooter, TVS iQube Electric and Ather 450X electric scooter.