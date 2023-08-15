Home

Car And Bike

New Delhi: On Independence Day, 2023, Bhavish Aggarwal-led Ola Electric launched a new series of its electric vehicle (EV), the Ola S1 X series of scooters, along with the next generation of platforms for all Ola Electric vehicles. The company has launched its most affordable offering, the S1 X at introductory prices of Rs 79,999 to Rs 99,999. Launched in three variants, the 2 kWh variant, priced at Rs 79,999, will be the most accessible of the bunch.

Other variants include the standard S1 X (priced at Rs 89,999), and the top-of-the-line S1 X Plus (priced at Rs 99,999). Deliveries for the S1 X Plus will commence in September, while it will only start for the other two variants in December. The scooter’s introductory prices will only be available till August 21, after which the brand will scale up the prices by Rs 10,000 for each variant.

Ola S1 series price

Ola S1 Pro: Rs 1,47,499

Ola S1 Air: Rs 1,19,999

Ola S1 X+: Rs 1,09,999 (introductory price: Rs 99,999 up till Aug 21)

Ola S1 X: Rs 99,999 (introductory price: Rs 89,999 up till Aug 21)

Ola S1 X (2kWh): Rs 89,999 ((introductory price: Rs 79,999 up till Aug 21)

Ola S1 series Specifications

Ola S1 Pro

New S1 Pro’s acceleration is 2.6 seconds to 60 km/h. Range is now 195 km per charge, up from 181 km. Purchase window will open today and deliveries will commence in September 2023.

Battery: 4kWh

Range: 195 km (claimed)

Top Speed: 120 kmph

Ola S1 Air

The S1 Air has a continuous output of 2.7 kW and peak output of 4.5 kW. The electric scooter can sprint from 0-40 kmph in 3.3 seconds and features a top speed of 90 kmph.

Battery: 3kWh

Range: 151 km (claimed)

Top Speed: 90 kmph

Ola S1X

The company claims that S1 X is the epitome of their ‘Kill ICE’ ideology and will redefine the Indian scooter segment. S1 X is the main attraction within this event. It has a slight redesign in the front and establishes visual distinction from the rest of the S1 range. It has a taller headlight cowl. Ola S1 X will get both 2 kWh and 3 kWh battery sizes.

Battery: 2 or 3 kWh

Range: Up to 151 km (claimed)

Top Speed: Up to 90 kmph

