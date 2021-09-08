New Delhi: Ola Electric has pushed the sale of the Ola S1 ahead by three hours. The Ola electric scooter sale, which was earlier scheduled to start at 6pm on September 8, will now commence at 9pm. The purchase window will be opened for the individuals who have already booked the Ola electric scooter.Also Read - Ola Electric Scooter: S1 Sale Starts In India, Here Is What You Should Know

Reaching out to the prospective buyers through its Twitter handle, Ola Electric said: “We’re really sorry about the trouble some of you have been facing. We’re on it and will be right back so you can purchase your Ola scooter!” Also Read - Ola S1 Electric Scooter Launched In India; Check Beginning Prices, Features Here

We’re really sorry about the trouble some of you have been facing. We’re on it and will be right back so you can purchase your Ola Scooter! pic.twitter.com/9thvz1hl4s — Ola Electric (@OlaElectric) September 8, 2021

Also Read - Ola’s Upcoming Electric Scooters Will be Home-delivered to Customers in India

The Ola S1 electric scooter is being offered in S1 and S1 Pro variants, with the former priced at Rs 99,999 (ex-showroom) and the latter costing Rs 1,29,999 (ex-showroom). However, the prices reduce drastically following FAME II and state-wise subsidies, with price coming down to Rs 85,099 (ex-showroom, New Delhi) for the S1 variant and Rs 1,10,149 (ex-showroom, New Delhi) for the S1 Pro variant.

The S1 variant is available in Porcelain White, Neo Mint, Coral Glam, Jet Black and Marshmellow colour options. In addition to these shades, the S1 Pro variant also gets Liquid Silver, Millenial Pink, Anthracite Grey, Midnight Blue and Matte Black paint schemes.

The Ola electric scooter uses an 8.5kW motor belting out 58Nm of utmost torque. With a fixed 2.98kWh lithium-ion battery, the S1 variant has a claimed top speed of 90kmph and range of 121km in a single full charge. The S1 Pro variant has a fixed 3.97kWh lithium-ion battery and a claimed top speed of 115kmph and range of 181km in a single full charge.

Using a 750W portable charger, a 0 to 100 per cent battery charge can be achieved in the S1 variant in 4 hours and 48 minutes and in the S1 Pro variant in 6 hours and 30 minutes. Both variants have a fast-charging capability of 75km in 18 minutes.

The Ola S1 electric scooter deliveries will begin in October 2021. The customers will get the scooter delivered at their doorstep.