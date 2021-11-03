New Delhi: Ola Electric has reportedly pushed forward the second purchase window for its electric scooters — S1 and S1 Pro — to December 16, 2021, from the earlier scheduled date of November 1, 2021. During the first purchase window (September 15 and September 16, 2021), the company had sold S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters worth more than Rs 1,100 crore.Also Read - Rising Petrol Price Giving You Nightmares? Here Are Top 5 Electric 2-Wheelers To Consider

The Ola S1 and the Ola S1 Pro electric scooters can be reserved through Ola Electric's official website. The S1 is being offered in Porcelain White, Neo Mint, Coral Glam, Jet Black and Marshmallow colour options. The S1 Pro has five additional shades in the form of Liquid Silver, Millenial Pink, Anthracite Grey, Midnight Blue and Matte Black.

The Ola electric scooters are equipped with standard features like LED headlamp with LED DRL, LED taillamp, LED turn indicators, electronic steering control lock, 7-inch touchscreen instrument cluster with 1.8GHz Octacore processor, blacked-out grab rails, flush-fitting foot pegs, 12-inch aluminium alloy wheels and a disc each at both ends (220mm front and 180mm rear). They support WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS connectivity and OTA updates. However, features like hill hold, cruise control and voice assistant are reserved for the Ola S1 Pro only.

The Ola electric scooters employ a powerful 8.5kW motor that churns out 58Nm of peak torque. The S1 has a 2.98kWh lithium-ion battery, while the S1 Pro gets a 3.97kWh lithium-ion battery. The batteries are fixed.

The Ola S1 is priced at Rs 99,999 (ex-showroom). The Ola S1 Pro costs Rs 1,29,999 (ex-showroom). Both elecric scooters are eligible for FAME II and state subsidies. In New Delhi, following all subsidies, the price of the Ola S1 comes down to Rs 85,099 (ex-showroom) and that of the Ola S1 Pro to Rs 1,10,149 (ex-showroom).