New Delhi: Ola Electric has announced that it will start the test rides for its electric scooters — S1 and S1 Pro — from this week, while their deliveries will commence "soon after".

"Having some fun with the scooter!," Ola Chairman and Group CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said in a tweet dated November 7.

"Test rides begin in the coming week and first deliveries begin soon after," he added.

Having some fun with the scooter! Test rides begin in the coming week and first deliveries begin soon after 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/9YVFHpLwZw — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) November 7, 2021

There has been a lot of clamour around the test rides and deliveries of the Ola S1 and the Ola S1 Pro. With Ola Electric making this announcement, the customers who have been waiting to test ride the electric scooters, as well as those who have been waiting to take their deliveries, will be surely relieved.

During the first purchase window (September 15 and September 16, 2021) of the S1 and the S1 Pro, Ola Electric had sold electric scooters worth more than Rs 1,100 crore. The second purchase window has been reportedly pushed forward to December 16, 2021, from the earlier scheduled date of November 1, 2021.

The S1 and the S1 Pro electric scooters can be reserved through Ola Electric’s official website. They are equipped with standard features like LED headlamp with LED DRL, LED taillamp, LED turn indicators, electronic steering control lock, 7-inch touchscreen instrument cluster with 1.8GHz Octacore processor, blacked-out grab rails, flush-fitting footpegs, 12-inch aluminium alloy wheels and a disc each at both ends (220mm front and 180mm rear). They support WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS connectivity and OTA updates. The S1 Pro comes with additional features like hill hold, cruise control and voice assistant.

The S1 is being offered in Porcelain White, Neo Mint, Coral Glam, Jet Black and Marshmellow colour options. The S1 Pro has five additional shades in the form of Liquid Silver, Millenial Pink, Anthracite Grey, Midnight Blue and Matte Black.

Both S1 and S1 Pro get an 8.5kW motor that produces 58Nm of peak torque. The S1 has a 2.98kWh fixed lithium-ion battery, which can be charged from 0 to 100 per cent through a 750W portable charger in 4 hours 48 minutes. It has a fast-charging capability of 75km in 18 minutes. The S1 has a claimed top speed of 90kmph and a range of 121km. It can accelerate from 0 to 40kmph in 3.6 seconds and 0 to 60kmph in 7 seconds. It has Normal and Sports ride modes.

The S1 Pro gets a 3.97kWh fixed lithium-ion battery. The normal charging time from 0 to 100 per cent through a 750W portable charger is 6 hours 30 minutes, while a fast charge of 75km can be achieved in 18 minutes. The claimed top speed is 115kmph and the claimed range is 181km. The 0-40kmph acceleration time is 3 seconds and 5 seconds for 0-60kmph. The electric scooter has Normal, Sports and Hyper ride modes.

The Ola S1 is priced at Rs 99,999 (ex-showroom). The Ola S1 Pro costs Rs 1,29,999 (ex-showroom). Both elecric scooters are eligible for FAME II and state subsidies. In New Delhi, following all subsidies, the price of the Ola S1 comes down to Rs 85,099 (ex-showroom) and that of the Ola S1 Pro to Rs 1,10,149 (ex-showroom).