Ola Electric Scooter Sale: Ola Electric finally opened the purchase window for its electric scooters, S1 and S1 Pro, on September 15. According to the company, four Ola electric scooters were sold every second during the day. Also, Ola Electric made total electric scooter sales worth over Rs 600 crore in a single day, which it claimed, was more in terms of value than the combined sales of the entire two-wheeler industry in a day.

While the purchase window for the Ola electric scooters opened at 8am on September 15, it will close on September 16 at midnight. The scooters can be purchased only through the Ola app.

Ola Electric Scooter Price

The Ola S1 electric scooter is priced at Rs 99,999 (ex-showroom). The Ola S1 Pro electric scooter is available for Rs 1,29,999 (ex-showroom). Following FAME II and state subsidies, the ex-showroom prices of the S1 and the S1 Pro come down to Rs 85,099 and Rs 1,10,149, respectively, in New Delhi.

Ola Electric Scooter Colours

The Ola S1 is being offered in five colour options — Porcelain White, Neo Mint, Coral Glam, Jet Black and Marshmellow. The Ola S1 Pro has five additional shades — Liquid Silver, Millenial Pink, Anthracite Grey, Midnight Blue and Matte Black.

Ola Electric Scooter Specifications

Both electric scooters employ an 8.5kW motor delivering peak torque of 58Nm. With a fixed 2.98kWh lithium-ion battery, the Ola S1 has a claimed top speed of 90kmph and range of 121km in a single full charge. The Ola S1 Pro has a fixed 3.97kWh lithium-ion battery and a claimed top speed of 115kmph and range of 181km in a single full charge. The S1 and the S1 Pro can be charged from 0 to 100 per cent in 4 hours 48 minutes and 6 hours 30 minutes, respectively, using a 750W portable charger. They have a fast-charging capability of 75km in 18 minutes.