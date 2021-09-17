New Delhi: The Ola electric scooters have been the talk of the town of late. Their immense popularity can be gauged from the fact that Ola sold S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters worth more than Rs 1,100 crore during the two-day purchase window, which opened on September 15 and closed on September 16. The next purchase window for the Ola electric scooters will unlock on November 1, 2021.Also Read - Ola Electric Scooters Worth Over Rs 600 Crore Sold In A Day, 4 Units Every Second

"While day 1 of purchase was quite unprecedented for us and the auto industry, day 2 simply continued from where day 1 left off! The excitement and enthusiasm customers showed for our products remained high throughout," Ola Chairman and Group CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said in a communication.

"In total over 2 days, we have done over Rs 1,100 crore in sales! This is unprecedented not just in the automotive industry but it is one of the highest sales in a day (by value) for a single product in Indian e-commerce history! We truly are living in a digital India," he added.

Day 2 of EV era was even better than Day 1! Crossed ₹1100Cr in sales in 2 days! Purchase window will reopen on Nov 1 so reserve now if you haven’t already. Thank you India for the love & trust. You are the revolution! https://t.co/oeYPc4fv4M pic.twitter.com/fTTmcFgKfR — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) September 17, 2021

The Ola S1 and the Ola S1 Pro electric scooters can be reserved through Ola Electric’s official website. The S1 is being offered in Porcelain White, Neo Mint, Coral Glam, Jet Black and Marshmellow colour options. The S1 Pro has five additional shades in the form of Liquid Silver, Millenial Pink, Anthracite Grey, Midnight Blue and Matte Black.

The Ola electric scooters are equipped with standard features like LED headlamp with LED DRL, LED taillamp, LED turn indicators, electronic steering control lock, 7-inch touchscreen instrument cluster with 1.8GHz Octacore processor, blacked-out grab rails, flush-fitting foot pegs, 12-inch aluminium alloy wheels and a disc each at both ends (220mm front and 180mm rear). They support WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS connectivity and OTA updates. However, features like hill hold, cruise control and voice assistant are reserved for the Ola S1 Pro only.

The Ola electric scooters employ a powerful 8.5kW motor that churns out 58Nm of peak torque. The S1 has a 2.98kWh lithium-ion battery, while the S1 Pro gets a 3.97kWh lithium-ion battery. The batteries are fixed.

Ola S1

Ride modes – Normal, Sports

Claimed top speed – 90kmph

Claimed range – 121km

0-40kmph – 3.6 seconds

0-60kmph – 7 seconds

0-100 per cent charge (750W portable charger) – 4 hours 48 minutes

Fast-charging capability – 75km in 18 minutes

Ola S1 Pro

Ride modes – Normal, Sports, Hyper

Claimed top speed – 115kmph

Claimed range – 181km

0-40kmph – 3 seconds

0-60kmph – 5 seconds

0-100 per cent charge (750W portable charger) – 6 hours 30 minutes

Fast-charging capability – 75km in 18 minutes

The Ola S1 is priced at Rs 99,999 (ex-showroom). The Ola S1 Pro costs Rs 1,29,999 (ex-showroom). Both elecric scooters are eligible for FAME II and state subsidies. In New Delhi, following all subsidies, the price of the Ola S1 comes down to Rs 85,099 (ex-showroom) and that of the Ola S1 Pro to Rs 1,10,149 (ex-showroom).