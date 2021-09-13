New Delhi: The Ola Futurefactory will be run entirely by women and employ more than 10,000 female workers at its full capacity. The announcement was made today by Ola Chairman and Group CEO Bhavish Aggarwal. The Ola Futurefactory is being built on a 500-acre site in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri district. While the production capacity of the Ola Futurefactory will be 2 million units annually during the first phase, it will produce 10 million units every year after completion.Also Read - Ola Electric Scooter Sale Pushed Ahead By 3 Hours, Will Now Start At 9PM

Aatmanirbhar Bharat requires Aatmanirbhar women! Proud to share that the Ola Futurefactory will be run ENTIRELY by women, 10,000+ at full scale! It’ll be the largest all-women factory in the world!!🙂 Met our first batch, inspiring to see their passion!https://t.co/ukO7aYI5Hh pic.twitter.com/7WSNmflKsd — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) September 13, 2021

“Today, I am proud to announce that Ola Futurefactory will be run entirely by women. We welcomed the first batch this week and at full capacity, Futurefactory will employ over 10,000 women, making it the world’s largest women-only factory and the only all-women automotive manufacturing facility globally,” Aggarwal said in a communication. Also Read - Ola S1 Electric Scooter Launched In India; Check Beginning Prices, Features Here

“This is the first in a series of initiatives we are undertaking at Ola to create a more inclusive workforce and provide economic opportunities for women across the board,” he added.

According to Aggarwal, Ola Electric has invested “significantly” to train and upskill the female workers in core manufacturing skills and they will be responsible for the entire production of every vehicle manufactured at Ola Futurefactory.

He noted that enabling women with economic opportunities improves not just their lives but that of their families and indeed the whole community.

“But this requires active and conscious efforts from all of us, especially in manufacturing where participation remains the lowest at just 12 per cent. For India to be the world’s manufacturing hub, we must prioritise upskilling and generating employment for our women workforce,” Aggarwal said.

Ola Electric Scooter Sale

Ola Electric will start the sale of the Ola S1 electric scooter in India on September 15, 2021. The sale could not begin on the earlier scheduled date of September 8, 2021, due to technical difficulties.

Ola Electric Scooter Variants & Price

The Ola S1 electric scooter is available in S1 and S1 Pro variants, with the former priced at Rs 99,999 (ex-showroom) and the latter costing Rs 1,29,999 (ex-showroom). However, the prices reduce drastically following FAME II and state-wise subsidies, with price coming down to Rs 85,099 (ex-showroom, New Delhi) for the S1 variant and Rs 1,10,149 (ex-showroom, New Delhi) for the S1 Pro variant.