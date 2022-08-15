New Delhi: Ola Electric has raised curtain from its cheaper alternative to Ola S1 Pro. With an introductory price of Rs 99,999, the company has announced the Ola Electric S1 scooter in India. The all-new electric scooter is equipped with a 3KWh electric motor and has a range of up to 131 km. With the sports mode, the scooter will run up to 90 km on a single charge.Also Read - 'Sportiest Car Ever': Ola Electric Car With Over 500KM Range Unveiled. Check Design, Features, Etc

According to the reports, the new scooter can be pre-reserved at ₹499 from August 15 to August 31. Those pre-reserving will have early access to the purchase window on September 1, while the purchase window opens for other customers on September 2.

Ola S1 Electric scooter: Features

Powered by a 3KWh electric motor, the electric scooter has three different driving modes- Eco, Sports and Normal.

In the eco mode, it is claimed to have 128 km range, while the normal range delivers a 101 km of range.

Ola S1 Electric scooter runs on the company’s own MoveOS 3.

The upgraded software will reach to Ola S1 by Diwali this year.

In the Sports mode, Ola S1 Electric scooter will offer 90 km range.

Ola Electric claims that the all-new scooter can run at a top speed of 90 kmph.

Red, Jet black, Porcelain White, Neo Mint (Blue) and Liquid Silver are the colour options of the Ola S1 Electric scooter.

The interested buyers must not that the delivery of the Ola S1 Electric scooter will begin September 7. EMI for the scooter will start at ₹2,999. Ola has also announced a loan processing fee waiver as well.