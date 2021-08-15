New Delhi: Ola Electric has launched its much awaited, the Ola S1 electric scooter in two variants, with prices beginning at ₹ 99,999 (Ex-showroom) for the base S1 variant. The top-spec Ola S1 Pro variant has been priced at ₹ 1,29,999 (Ex-showroom). Both variants differ in performance, range, number of riding modes, and number of colours, although the basic design is the same.Also Read - Ola’s Upcoming Electric Scooters Will be Home-delivered to Customers in India

The S1 Pro gets additional features over the base S1 variant like Voice Control, Hill Hold and Cruise Control. The S1 Pro also has quicker acceleration, more range, and higher top speed. The Ola S1 offers a top speed of 90 kmph with 121 km range and two riding modes, Normal and Sports. The top-spec Ola S1 Pro comes with claimed top speed of 115 kmph with 181 km range, and three riding modes, Normal, Sports and Hyper.

Both the S1 and S1 Pro are powered by the same electric motor with maximum performance of 8.5 kW and 58 Nm of maximum torque. The S1 gets a 2.98 kWh battery pack, while the S1 Pro gets a 3.97 kWh battery pack. Claimed acceleration is 0 to 40 kmph in just 3 seconds, for the S1 Pro, while the S1 has 0 to 40 kmph acceleration in 3.6 seconds. 0 to 60 kmph acceleration times are 7 seconds and 5 seconds for the S1 and S1 Pro respectively. With a fast charger, both the Ola S1 and S1 Pro can be charged with 75 km range in just 18 minutes. On a conventional home charging port, the S1 can be charged 100 per cent in 4 hours 48 minutes, while the S1 Pro can be charged 100 per cent in 6 hours 30 minutes.

The Ola electric scooters will be available on sale starting September 8, 2021, and deliveries will begin from October 2021. Both variants of the Ola electric scooter will be offered across 1,000 cities in India. All Ola electric scooters will be home delivered to customers.