New Delhi: Ola Electric, on August 15, announced that it will foray into the electric car segment with plans to launch its first model by 2024. The company, which struggled with deliveries for its electric scooters after it announced entry into the segment, has set an ambitious target of selling 10 lakh electric cars by 2026-2027. However, Ola did not reveal the price of the car then. But it is likely that it may happen soon.Also Read - 'Ola Is A Hardworking Company, Not Here to Have Nice Easy Time,' Says CEO Bhavish Aggarwal

This one's going to be a dream on 4 wheels! We know you're as excited for it as we are. Give us #EndICEage in the comments! pic.twitter.com/g1kgk9ONrt — Ola Electric (@OlaElectric) October 23, 2022

Recently, the company shared a new teaser video of Ola Electric car which highlights its exterior and interior design. “This one’s going to be a dream on 4 wheels! We know you’re as excited for it as we are. Give us #EndICEage in the comments!”, reads the post shared by Ola Electric on Twitter. Also Read - Ola, Uber, Rapido Auto Services To Stop In Karnataka? What's Changed So Far | Key Points

Ola’s first electric car will have the capability to accelerate from 0-100 kmph in four seconds and will have a range of more than 500 kilometers per charge.

In a press conference, Ola founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal earlier had said Ola Electric aims to provide a range of electric two-wheelers to electric cars which are priced in the range of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 50 lakh.

“We definitely have a full roadmap in the works in the car space… We will definitely have cars at the entry price market. We’re starting with a premium car and that comes out in 18 to 24 months,” he said when asked about the company’s plans for electric cars.

He further said, “We are envisioning across all the products (that) we will launch, maybe by 2026 or 2027 we will target a million cars a year by volume.”