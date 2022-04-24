New Delhi: In the wake of increasing incidents of electric scooters catching fire, Ola Electric is voluntarily recalling a batch of 1,441 units of its electric two-wheelers, the company said in a statement. The move came after two other players — Okinawa and Pure EV — recently took the same step amid similar incidents. The company said its investigation into the fire incident on March 26, in Pune, is ongoing and a preliminary assessment found that it was an isolated one.Also Read - Ola Electric Likely To Launch Self-Driving Car In About 2 Years, Says CEO Bhavish Aggarwal

However, Ola Electric said, "As a pre-emptive measure we will be conducting a detailed diagnostic and health check of the scooters in that specific batch and therefore are issuing a voluntary recall of 1,441 vehicles."

Ola Electric further said that the recalled units will be inspected by its service engineers and will go through a thorough diagnostics across all battery systems, thermal systems as well as the safety systems. The company said its battery systems already complies with and is tested for AIS 156, the latest proposed standard for India, in addition to being compliant with the European standard ECE 136.

Rise In Incidents Of EV Scooters Catching Fire

Recently, there have been widespread incidents of electric two-wheelers catching fire in various parts of the country forcing manufacturers to recall their vehicles.

Okinawa Autotech had recalled over 3,000 units, while PureEV did a similar exercise for around 2,000 units.

The fire incidents had prompted the government to form a panel to examine and had warned companies of penalties if they were found to be negligent.

(With PTI inputs)