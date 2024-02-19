Home

‘One CRETA Sold Every 5 Minutes’: Hyundai CRETA Achieves 1 Million Sales Mark In India

Hyundai CRETA has remained one of the bestselling mid-size SUVs in India.

The Hyundai line-up consists of 13 car models across segments.

Hyundai CRETA: Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) on Monday announced that the company has reached the milestone of achieving a 1 million sales mark for Hyundai CRETA in India. Hyundai CRETA was launched in 2015 and has been admired by customers for its bold design, exhilarating performance, cutting-edge technology, segment-defining safety, and a host of comfort and convenience features.

For the past eight years, the Hyundai CRETA has continuously evolved and remained one of the bestselling mid-size SUVs in India, with 1 CRETA sold every 5 minutes, said the company.

On the occasion, Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Hyundai CRETA has been a brand that has captured the hearts of Indian customers and made India ‘Live the SUV life’. With over 1 million CRETA on Indian roads, the ‘CRETA’ brand has reaffirmed its legacy of being the Undisputed SUV. The recently launched new Hyundai CRETA too has received an overwhelming customer response and crossed 60,000 bookings since announcement. We are extremely grateful for the love and trust our customers have shown for CRETA. As frontrunners in the introduction of revolutionary technologies, we shall continue to establish new milestones and redefine benchmarks across segments in the industry.”

Launched in 2015, CRETA was an instant hit amongst customers and critics alike. The most awarded SUV, CRETA has been a best seller for Hyundai Motor India, recording cumulative sales of over 10 lakh units in the domestic market and over 2.80 lakh units in the export market, strengthening Hyundai Motor India’s commitment towards ‘Make in India’, said the company.

About Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL)

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company (HMC), is India’s smart mobility solutions provider and forerunner in car exports since inception.

HMIL presently operates with a robust network of 1,366 sales points and 1,549 service points across India. The strong model line-up consists of 13 car models across segments, Grand i10 NIOS, i20, i20 N Line, AURA, EXTER, VENUE, VENUE N Line, VERNA, CRETA, ALCAZAR, TUCSON, KONA Electric and all-electric SUV IONIQ 5.

