One platform can build EVs, hybrids & more! MG ADAPT explained

JSW MG unveils the ADAPT platform, supporting EV, HEV, PHEV & REEV powertrains on one architecture. New EV and PHEV expected in FY27.

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JSW MG Motor India has unveiled MG ADAPT (Advance Drive Architecture Platform Technology), a new modular platform designed to support multiple New Energy Vehicle powertrains. According to the company, the platform is capable of accommodating Electric Vehicles (EVs), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs), and Range Extender Electric Vehicles (REEVs) on a single architecture.

The company also confirmed that one electric vehicle and one plug-in hybrid electric vehicle based on the ADAPT platform are expected to debut during FY2026-27.

Modular Architecture for Multiple Powertrains

MG ADAPT has been developed as a flexible platform that can integrate different electrified propulsion technologies within a common architecture. The platform is designed to support future product development while allowing different powertrain configurations without requiring separate vehicle architectures.

According to the company, the platform has been engineered with a focus on improving driving range, charging capability, overall efficiency, vehicle performance, safety and driving refinement. It has also been designed to remain compatible with future mobility technologies.

Hybrid-Focused Technology Ecosystem

The ADAPT platform integrates several components developed specifically for hybrid applications. These include:

* A dedicated hybrid engine

* A dedicated battery system

* A 10-in-1 Intelligent Electric Drive Unit

* An Electromagnetic Dedicated Hybrid Transmission

MG states that the dedicated hybrid engine has been developed exclusively for hybrid vehicles to improve thermal efficiency and reduce fuel consumption. The dedicated battery system is designed to provide electric assistance, faster response and improved operational efficiency.

The platform also incorporates what the company describes as India’s first 10-in-1 Intelligent Electric Drive Unit which combines multiple electrical components into a compact system to simplify packaging while improving efficiency and performance.

Another key component is the Electromagnetic Dedicated Hybrid Transmission, which is intended to enable smoother power delivery, quicker response and seamless switching between power sources.

Intelligent Energy Management System

The platform uses an Intelligent Energy Management System that continuously monitors driving conditions and automatically selects the most suitable operating mode.

The four available drive modes include:

* Pure Electric Drive: Vehicle operates using only electric power, primarily intended for city driving.

* Series Hybrid Drive: The petrol engine generates electricity while the electric motor drives the wheels.

* Parallel Hybrid Drive: Both the engine and electric motor work together to provide power.

* Engine Direct Drive: The engine directly powers the wheels during highway driving to improve cruising efficiency.

The system automatically transitions between these operating modes depending on driving conditions and power requirements.

Support for Range Extender Electric Vehicles

The ADAPT platform has also been developed to support Range Extender Electric Vehicle (REEV) technology.

In this setup, the electric motor remains solely responsible for driving the wheels while the petrol engine functions only as a generator to recharge the battery whenever required. This configuration is intended to extend the vehicle’s driving range without directly powering the wheels through the engine.