26th August 2021: A disruptor in the Indian automotive industry, MG Motor India aims to deliver a unique voice experience with a personal AI assistant in the upcoming SUV – MG Astor. The British automaker announced that the voice would be powered by none other than Paralympic athlete and Khel Ratna Awardee Dr. Deepa Malik.

Called 'The Woman on Wheels', Deepa has enlisted herself in record books for several driving feats across deserts & mountains. The woman extraordinaire will humanize the voice of the personal AI assistant in the soon-to-be launched SUV MG Astor. It is another step towards establishing the carmaker as an auto-tech pioneer.

MG has led disruption in the Indian automotive sector with many firsts like internet-connected car Hector, pure electric SUV ZS EV, Autonomous Level I SUV Gloster. For another industry first car – MG Astor with a personal AI assistant – it only made sense for MG to onboard somebody like Deepa Malik who has several firsts in her list of achievements.

Talking about the partnership, Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “At MG, we strive to consistently create exciting and meaningful experiences for our customers. In another first, we are introducing a personal AI assistant in MG Astor. Having Deepa Malik, a woman of many firsts, as a voice for Astor, is in line with our commitment to both community and diversity. Deepa is the epitome of women empowerment and her voice in Astor is a message for everyone to be unstoppable.”

Deepa Malik, the first Indian woman Paralympic Medalist, said, “I am delighted to be the voice of the next MG SUV. I have closely followed MG’s journey in India, and I applaud their vision. MG has not only led the disruption in the automotive industry, but it has contributed to the empowerment of different sections of society. It is commendable that MG’s one-third of the active workforce is women. I am confident that MG will emerge as a champion with the industry-leading features of Astor.”

The British brand MG in India is known for its community and diversity-driven initiatives where it has supported women empowerment with initiatives like Girl Child Education, ‘Drive Her Back’, support of Patan Girls, dedicated hostels for women employees, and more.