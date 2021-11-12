New Delhi: The domestic sales of passenger vehicles and two-wheelers were down 27 per cent and 25 per cent, respectively, in October 2021, the latest report from SIAM (Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers) has revealed. While the manufacturers were banking on the festive season to recover from the severe drop in sales, the auto industry body claimed that the shortage of semiconductors and steep hike in raw material cost have been a major spoilsport.Also Read - Top 10 Selling Cars In October 2021: Alto Leads Again, Venue Ahead Of Nexon, Punch Makes Debut

Domestic Sales

The passenger vehicle sales declined by 27.15 per cent to 2,26,353 units in October 2021 from 3,10,694 units in October 2020. There was a fall of 24.94 per cent in two-wheeler sales to 15,41,621 units in October 2021 from 20,53,814 units in October 2020.

Bucking the trend, the three-wheeler sales saw a growth of 19.07 per cent to 31,774 units in October 2021 from 26,684 units in October 2020. Merely two quadricycles were sold in October 2021.

The overall sales (passenger vehicle + two-wheeler + three-wheeler + quadricycles) slipped by 24.73 per cent to 17,99,750 units in October 2021 from 23,91,192 units in the year-ago month.

“The passenger vehicle sales in October 2021 were down by 27.15 per cent and two-wheeler sales were down by 24.94 per cent compared to October 2020. Though the numbers of three-wheelers in October 2021 sold were more than the previous year, it is still less than half of what was sold in October 2019,” SIAM Director General Rajesh Menon said.

“Manufacturers were banking on the festive season to recover from the severe drop in sales they have faced in the early part of financial year 2021-22. However, shortage of semiconductors and steep hike in raw material cost have been a major spoilsport for the industry,” he added.

Production

The overall production (passenger vehicle + two-wheeler + three-wheeler + quadricycles) in October 2021 dropped by 21.76 per cent to 22,14,745 units. The same stood at 28,30,844 units in October 2020.

Exports

The overall exports (passenger vehicle + two-wheeler + three-wheeler + quadricycles) increased marginally by 0.45 per cent to 4,56,698 units in October 2021. In the same month last year, as ,many as 4,54,637 units were exported.