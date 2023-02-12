Home

Piaggio To Launch Aprilia SR 125 Scooter in India Soon: Check Expected Features Here

Aprilia SR 125 Scooter in India

New Delhi: Piaggio, which is celebrating its 25th year in India, has recently announced that the company will launch a new scooter in the Indian market called the Typhoon. The latest Piaggio two-wheeler will be based on the Aprilia SR range. According to a Mint report, the Aprilia Typhoon is likely to be the new entry-level model in the manufacturer’s line-up and could replace the Storm 125 currently on sale.

While the company sells the Aprilia Typhoon 125 globally, the India-spec variant is believed to get upgrades in terms of styling, features and improved hardware, according to the Mint report.

Here are some of the expected features and key details:

The Aprilia Typhoon will be a 125 cc offering and is likely to arrive as early as March this year.

The scooter is expected to get an LED headlamp, a digital console. The scooter is also likely to get combi braking and more on the Aprilia Typhoon 125.

The model will receive the upgraded i-get Euro5 engine that comes with OBD 2 compliance.

Piaggio will be updating its entire scooter range to the i-get Euro5 engine with OBD 2 compliance ahead of the April 1 deadline.

Expected Price

The upcoming Typhoon 125 is likely to get a sub-Rs 1.10 lakh pricing when it arrives. The Aprilia SR 125 is currently priced at ₹1.10 lakh (ex-showroom).

