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Planning to Buy a Tata Car? Price Hike Around the Corner

Planning to Buy a Tata Car? Price Hike Around the Corner

Tata Motors will raise prices of its ICE cars from April 1, 2026 following similar hikes by Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai Motor India.

New Delhi: Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. has announced a price increase across its ICE passenger vehicle portfolio, which will come into effect from April 1, 2026. The revision will cover the company’s entire ICE lineup including popular hatchbacks, sedans, and SUVs

As per the official statement, the weighted average increase is set at approximately 0.5%, though the actual hike will vary across different models and variants. The company has attributed this revision to the sustained rise in input costs including raw materials and logistics which have continued to put pressure on manufacturing expenses over the past few months.

Tata Motors stated that the price adjustment is intended to partially offset these increasing costs indicating that a portion of the burden will still be absorbed by the company.

The development comes at a time when the automotive sector has been experiencing cost volatility due to fluctuating commodity prices especially steel and other essential materials along with higher transportation and supply chain costs. Several automakers in India have either announced or are expected to implement similar price revisions as they reassess cost structures heading into the new financial year.

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Tata Motors ICE portfolio includes models such as the Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, Punch, Nexon, Harrier, and Safari which cater to a wide range of segments in the Indian market. While the company has been actively expanding its electric vehicle lineup.

With the new pricing set to take effect from the start of April prospective buyers may consider advancing their purchase decisions to avoid the revised prices.

Other automakers like Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai Motor India have also recently announced price hikes, reflecting a broader industry trend.

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