New Delhi: The last time that Maruti Suzuki India launched a completely new car in the country was in September 2019 when the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso entered the market. Although the automaker did introduce a few updated models after that, there was no completely new car built from ground up. However, Maruti Suzuki India is now ready to launch the new Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021. Here are important details we know about the new-generation hatchback as of now.

New Maruti Suzuki Celerio Launch Date

The new Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 launch in India will take place on November 10, 2021.

New Maruti Suzuki Celerio Price

We are expecting the new Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 price in India to be between Rs 4.75 lakh and Rs 6.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

New Maruti Suzuki Celerio Variants

As per recent leaks, the new Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 will be available in LXI, VXI, ZXI and ZXI+ variants. The variant line-up is actually similar to other models, which Maruti Suzuki India sells through its Arena dealerships.

New Maruti Suzuki Celerio Features

Since the new Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 is a completely fresh model, it is totally different from the outgoing Celerio. The grille, headlamps, taillamps, front and rear bumpers, and alloy wheels have been redesigned. Its cabin boasts features like Smartplay Studio touchscreen infotainment system, multi-function steering wheel and push start/stop button, among others.

New Maruti Suzuki Celerio Colours

The exterior paint options of the new Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 have also leaked online. The new-gen hatch will be offered in Arctic White, Silky Silver, Caffeine Brown, Speedy Blue, Solid Fire Red and Glistening Grey colour choices.

New Maruti Suzuki Celerio Engine & Transmission

The new Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 gets the next-gen K-Series Dual-Jet Dual-VVT petrol engine. We are expecting this mill to be more powerful than the 68hp/90Nm 1.0-litre K10B petrol unit of the outgoing model. The transmission options will include a 5-speed MT and a 5-speed AMT. Also, the new engine will have the segment-first idle start-stop technology for better fuel efficiency.

New Maruti Suzuki Celerio Mileage

Maruti Suzuki India is claiming that the new Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 will be the most fuel-efficient petrol car in the country.

New Maruti Suzuki Celerio Platform

The new Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 is based on the Heartect platform. Hence, we are expecting it to have much generous dimensions. The new-gen model might be longer, wider and taller than the outgoing model. Also expected is better boot capacity.

New Maruti Suzuki Celerio Bookings

The bookings for the new Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 are open now. You can reserve one for yourself at any Maruti Suzuki Arena dealership or through the Maruti Suzuki Arena website after paying a booking amount of Rs 11,000.