New Delhi: Porsche on Wednesday launched the 718 Cayman GT4 RS in India at a starting price of Rs 2.54 crore (ex-showroom). With this, the GT4 RS becomes the top-spec variant of the 718 Cayman in the country and is powered by a 500bhp engine in addition to several upgrades that aid on-road and on-track performance.
Interestingly, Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS becomes the most powerful luxury car in its category from the brand.
“The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS is the new flagship model in the 718 family – an uncompromising driver’s car designed to impress with its lightweight construction, extremely agile chassis set-up, sophisticated aerodynamics and a unique soundtrack,” Porsche said in a statement.
Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS: Specific features
- With extra aerodynamic and cooling bits like the hood and fender air intakes, front lip diffuser and a larger rear spoiler, the 718 Cayman GT4 RS has an aggressive look.
- There is LED lighting all around the vehicle, while the ride height has been lowered by 30mm.
- If you can add the Weissach package, priced at Rs 32.43 lakh, you get a carbon fibre hood, magnesium wheels and titanium exhaust tips.
- The cabin in the 718 Cayman GT4 RS is a standard design similar to the 718 family, but you get extra carbon fibre bits that help in weight management.
- However, this can be customised as Porsche offers a deep level of customisation like choosing between full bucket seats or 18-way adjustable seats.
- The main attraction of Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS is the power unit, which is a 4.0-litre flat-six naturally aspirated mill tuned to 500bhp and 450Nm of torque, capable of revving to a limit of 9,000rpm and has been sourced from the Porsche 911 GT3.
- At Rs 2.54 crore, the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS is pricier than most of the 911 models in India, even the 911 GT3.
- Porsche GT4 RS weight is 30 kgs less when compared to its predecessor GTS 718. The glass used the vehicle is also of the lesser weight without compromising on the quality.