New Delhi: Porsche on Wednesday launched the 718 Cayman GT4 RS in India at a starting price of Rs 2.54 crore (ex-showroom). With this, the GT4 RS becomes the top-spec variant of the 718 Cayman in the country and is powered by a 500bhp engine in addition to several upgrades that aid on-road and on-track performance.

Interestingly, Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS becomes the most powerful luxury car in its category from the brand.

“The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS is the new flagship model in the 718 family – an uncompromising driver’s car designed to impress with its lightweight construction, extremely agile chassis set-up, sophisticated aerodynamics and a unique soundtrack,” Porsche said in a statement.

Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS: Specific features